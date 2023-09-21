Amid heavy rains, Vellore district declares holiday for students of Classes 1 to 5

The Vellore district administration in Tamil Nadu has suspended classes 1-5 in all schools of the district owing to heavy rains.

Water logging is witnessed at Konavattam in Chennai- Bengaluru highway.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has announced heavy rains in six districts of Tamil Nadu. The sudden rain is due to the change in westerly winds, as per the weather department .

Rains are likely to lash Vellore, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Ranipet for a short duration.

The RMC, in its statement, also said that there will be heavy rains in nine districts of the state on Thursday. Puducherry and Karaikkal will also receive heavy rains.

Chennai city is receiving heavy rains as of now.

Kumarasamy, a vegetable vendor in Porur market while speaking to IANS said, “Heavy rains have been lashing these areas since today morning and we expect the rains to continue for the whole day as the sky is cloudy and sun has not

come out.”