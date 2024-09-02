16 lakh students to receive tablets from state govt

Around 16 lakh students of state-run, state-sponsored schools and madrassas will receive tablets from the state government soon. The students willl get Rs 10,000 which will be credited to their bank account from 5 September onwards.

5 September is observed as Teachers’ Day marking the birth anniversary of former Presidenr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took the initiative to provide mobile phones or tablets to the students to facilitate their studies. The tablets or cell phones are given under the Taruner Swapno scheme.

Miss Banerjee also introduced Sabuj Sathi, a scheme where free bicycles are given to the students studying between classes IX and XII. Sabuj Sathi has earned global appreciation. More than one crore studnets have received the cycles so far. Sabub Sathi scheme has successfully brought down school drops and early marriage of girls. The student community have been immensely benefitted

