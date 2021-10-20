Lucknow adds 26 more dengue cases, tally now 592

With 26 more dengue cases reported in the past 24 hours in Lucknow, there seems to be no let-up in the situation.

The new cases have taken the tally of dengue cases to 592.

While cases were reported from the hotspot areas – Sarojini Nagar, Aishbagh, Alambagh, Kaiserbagh, Aliganj, Indira Nagar and NK Road, three came from Mohanlalganj and Kakori in the outskirts of the state capital.

Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Manoj Agrawal said, “All the patients are stable and recuperating at home.”

He said that hospitals have been told to screen all fever patients for dengue.

The female Aedes Aegypti is the carrier of dengue virus and lays eggs in fresh water accumulated in and around houses.

Experts have advised people to take due precautions as dengue cases may surge further due to waterlogging after the post monsoon rains.

Meanwhile, the health department officials found the larvae of the Aedes aegypti mosquito in seven houses in Hussainabad and Indira Nagar areas.