The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan on Thursday extended wishes to Union Minister Amit Shah on his birthday calling the minister as ‘guardian’.

While demonstrating loyalty to BJP, junior Paswan also sharpened attack on Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar at the same time.

Chirag Paswan tweeted, “Best wishes to the country’s Home Minister, guardian Amit Shah on his birthday. Sir you inspire lakhs of youth like me to do something for the country. May god always keep you healthy.”

He said, “It is necessary for the state government to be honest to implement development works. Respected in the last 5 years @NitishKumar Under the rule of Jee, there have been only scams in the bureaucracy and seven convictions. After the election, after the government comes, I will investigate the scandal in the seven sureties and send the culprits to jail.”

The 37-year old leader had announced on October 4 that he would not contest the polls as part of the National Democratic Alliance as it had problems with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar but there was “no bitterness” with the BJP.

The BJP on multiple occasions has said that JDU’s Nitish Kumar will be the chief ministerial candidate for the party. In its seat-sharing formula for the Bihar assembly elections, JD(U) will contest in 122 seats and BJP 121 out of a total of 243 seats.

Chirag Paswan sharpened his attack on Nitish Kumar over alleged ‘scams’ and said if elected to power he would investigate them and all those responsible will be jailed.

Chirag Paswan, son of former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan who passed away on October 8, is fighting the Bihar election alone has become a huge challenge for Nitish Kumar.

The BJP today in its manifesto has promised free coronavirus vaccination, 19 lakh jobs among others for the upcoming elections amongst other things.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm wishes to his close friend and Home Minister Amit Shah earlier in the day on his birthday.

“Birthday wishes to Shri @AmitShah Ji. Our nation is witnessing the dedication and excellence with which he is contributing towards India’s progress. His efforts to make BJP stronger are also noteworthy. May God bless him with a long and healthy life in service of India,” PM said in a tweet.