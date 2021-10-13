Bihar’s districts in darkness for more than 10 hrs

The ramification of coal shortage in the country has manifest in more than 10 hours of power supply cut in Bihar across many districts.

Centre reduced power supply by more than 20 per cent of the state which requires 6,500 MW of which the central government supplies 3,200 MW and the deficit is resourced by purchasing from the open market at Rs 20/unit.

In north Bihar, which faces the brunt of power scarcity, Muzaffarpur has the largest grid and the state government uses its feeders to in rotation to supply electricity to other districts.

Saharsa district normally gets 50 MW but its supply has been cut down to only 35 MW. Similarly, Madhepura gets 80 MW instead of 100 MW, Araria is getting 100 MW instead of 120 MW, Katihar is receiving 75 MW instead of 90 MW, Kishanganj is getting only 20 MW against 60 MW, Purnea is getting 110 MW instead of 150 MW, Lakhisarai is getting 20 MW, Khagaria is receiving 15 MW instead of 40 MW, Munger is receiving 70 MW in place of 90 MW.

Besides, districts like Banka, Bhojpur, Aurangabad, Buxar, Saran, Gopalganj, Jahanabad, Gaya and Arwal are also receiving 20 to 30 per cent less electricity supply.

Bihar Chamber of Commerce and Industries claims that lower supply has not affected industries in the state. The officials believe that the majority of the units are closed due to Durga Puja.

“As the Durga Puja is currently underway in the state, the majority of the industrial units are shut. It could affect production if the state government would not act swiftly. I personally believe that the state government is taking measures to bring the situation under control,” said Amit Mukherji, general secretary of Bihar Chamber of Commerce and Industries.