Bihar CM hopes state level consensus on caste census

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday, in support of the caste census, said he hopes that will be a consensus among all the political parties in the state and steps to conduct the census will be figured out.

Talking to reporters, CM Nitish Kumar said, “We are of the view that caste census should be carried out across India. Earlier also, a delegation of 10 parties had met PM Narendra Modi to press for a caste census. Within a few days, all the parties in Bihar will work out to conduct a caste census in the state context. I am hopeful that there will be a consensus among all the parties.”

Commenting on a NITI Aayog report, Best Practices in the Performance of District Hospitals – on the number of beds per lakh population – Bihar has just six beds per 1 lakh people, the CM stated that the richest and poorest states in the country cannot be compared. He said, “Is it correct to compare Maharashtra with Bihar? Maharashtra is the richest state of the country whereas Bihar is the poorest.”

He went on to say, “The NITI Aayog should perform research based on the states’ financial situation. There should be separate research for impoverished and wealthy states. The NITI Aayog’s assessment is incorrect. When the next formal meeting with NITI Aayog occurs, I shall bring up this problem.”

