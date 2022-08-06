71 candidates benefited from scheme run by Bihar Govt Backward Classes Welfare Department

A total of 71 candidates benefited from the ambitious scheme “Chief Minister Extremely Backward Classes Civil Services Promotion Scheme” run by the Bihar Government Backward Classes and Most Backward Classes Welfare Department.

The candidates have been finally selected in the 66th Combined Competitive Examination, 2021 organised by the Bihar Public Service Commission, in which Sadanand Kumar (Rank 8), Mayank Prakash (Rank 14), Mithilesh Kumar (Rank 24), Mohd Masroor Akhtar (Rank 25), Vinay Kumar (Rank 59) have been secured in the top 60.

Mohd Masroor Akhtar (Rank 25) has been given an incentive of 50 thousand rupees under the Chief Minister Extremely Backward Classes Civil Service Promotion Scheme for the preparation of the main examination after passing the preliminary examination conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission by the Backward Classes and Most Backward Classes Welfare Department in the year 2018.

Of the total 71 candidates, 37 candidates were benefited in the year 2021, 10 candidates in the year 2018, 18 candidates in the year 2019 and 6 candidates in the year 2020.