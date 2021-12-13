‘Bigg Boss 15’: Salman remembers Sidharth, says ‘you left us too soon’

Sunday’s ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ recalls back the memories of late Sidharth Shukla when superstar Salman Khan prompted a few words remembering the same.

December 12 seeks the memory of the late winner of ‘Bigg Boss 13’ as it’s his birthday. The host Salman Khan dedicated the episode to him on the same date.

The episode casts pictures of the late actor recalling a few of the past moments on the set of Bigg Boss including the moment he won the trophy defeating Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, and Rashami Desai.

Salman recalled the late actor, saying: “Today is the birthday of a ‘Bigg Boss’ winner who is no longer among us. So, today’s episode is dedicated to you. The irreplaceable Sidharth Shukla. You left us too soon buddy. Missing you and wishing you on this special day.”

The official account of the channel was flooded with messages from his fans remembering him on his birthday.

Sidharth Shukla died at the age of 40 on 2nd September.

His chemistry with Shehnaaz garnered a lot of attention in ‘Bigg Boss 13’.

Taking to Instagram handle, Shehnaaz also recalled the late actor posting pictures of him. She has been seen working with him not only on the show but also in a couple of music videos, including ‘Bhula Dunga’ and ‘Shona Shona’.

