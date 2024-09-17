ZP begins digitization of road network

To check the current status of roads in a click, the East Burdwan zilla parishad has kicked off work digitizing its entire road links.

East Burdwan blocks and towns have roads owned by the zilla parishad, public works department laid under panchayat schedules or schemes like Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. “Several times, we receive complaints of wretched road conditions. Also, we receive complaints about unauthorized toll points, besides the sand traffickers using rural roads beyond its load bearing capacity. Now, after this digitization, we can get the current condition of the roads and its misuse in just a single click,” said Shubhalskshmi Basu, ADM, East Burdwan. The work is expected to be completed by six months, the officials said.

