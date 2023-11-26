Youth stabbed at Maidan

A youth was stabbed in broad daylight at Maidan this afternoon. Allegedly, he was chased and stabbed in the stomach. The youth is undergoing treatment at SSKM Hospital for serious injuries.

Police have arrested the accused from the spot and investigations are on. According to police sources, the name of the injured youth is Saurabh Mallik (32). He is a resident of Jibantala in South 24-Parganas. It is reported that the accused youth and he used to work at the same place. On that day, two people got involved in an argument in the Maidan area in the afternoon, following which the accused attacked Sourav with a small knife.

He chased him and stabbed him in the stomach. Saurabh was immediately rescued and taken to SSKM hospital. It is worth mentioning that a young man was hacked to death in Chitpur on Friday.

Advertisement