IAS officers finally get association office at SSKM Hospital

IAS officers in the state are all set to get a permanent office for their registered platform, The IAS Officers’ Association, West Bengal at the residential quarter of the medical superintendent-cum-vice-principal (MSVP) of SSKM Hospital as well as Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (IPGME&R) after a prolonged effort to find out a space for setting up of the association office.

According to sources at the SSKM Hospital, MSVP’s residential quarter beside the medical students’ hostels, opposite side of the Rabindra Sadan complex under the AJC Bose Road flyover, has been earmarked for the association office of around 300 bureaucrats staring from chief secretary, home secretary to district magistrates in Bengal.

Some senior bureaucrats as well as members of the association recently visited the building and held meetings with their counterparts at Swasthya Bhaban to discuss whether the building can be used for their office permanently.

It’s learnt that the health department has handed over the building to the state urban development department recently for setting up of the association office. The urban development will look after the issue in connection with renovation of the building, some members said requesting anonymity.

“Health department has handed over the building to us but I won’t comment on further details. Our association president and secretary will talk on this issue,” Sanjoy Bansal, secretary of the urban development department, told The Statesman.

Sources at SSKM Hospital said that MSVPs traditionally stay at their own respective residences close to the SSKM Hospital when they are posted there.

“We were desperately looking for an office with a permanent address for a long time but could not get a proper space. It will be great for us if we get an MSVP quarter for our office. Bureaucrats in some other states have their association offices provided by the government of respective states,” a bureaucrat said.