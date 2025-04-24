Youth injured in Durgapur blast

Sajal Debnath (30) has suffered severe burn injuries after a blast inside his house in New Town Road in DSP Township under Durgapur police station area today.

The area is under ward 7 of Durgapur Municipal Corporation.

Advertisement

A huge police force from Durgapur police station has rushed to the site. Local TMC leader Rajib Ghosh said that after hearing a huge cracking sound and cry of humans locals rushed in and found that a blast had occurred. The victim has suffered over 40 per cent burnt injuries.

Advertisement

Prima facie police suspect that he was doing something with gunpowder, when the blast occurred. He was taken to Durgapur Steel Hospital and then to Durgapur sub-divisional hospital. Subir Roy, ACP of ADPC said that the victim was doing something with gunpowder and police have cordoned off the house. Samples of the blast have been collected by the police.