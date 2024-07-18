Youth from Uttarpara scales Mount Elbrus

A youth from Uttarpara has chosen to scale the most difficult terrain, the northern side of Mount Elbrus in Russia. Previously, no other mountaineer from India ever chose to scale the northern side the most difficult terrain to reach the mountain summit.

Mount Elbrus is the highest mountain in Russia and Europe. It is situated in the western part of the north Caucasus. The dormant volcano rises 5,642 metres, it is the highest stratovolcano in Eurasia.

The 28-yr-old youth from Uttarpara, Shubham Chatterjee set out from his house on 1 July for the adventure. Shubhum said, “My team comprised of three Russian and myself. Language problems came as a great obstacle for me but I managed with Google translator. On the very first day of my climb, I was greeted with a thunder and snow storm. As I approached the height, considerable icy storms and avalanches came up as a great challenge. Overcoming the odds with much effort, I continued my climb on the most difficult terrain on the northern side of the mountain. Never before attempted by an Indian, after nine days, my dream came true. I was on the summit of Mt Elbrus, I unfurled the Indian Tricolour and sang the national anthem. The descend journey was equally difficult. A little mistake could have lead to a disaster. I aim to reach the seven summits of volcanic mountains in the world to enlist my name in the Guinness Book of World Records.”

