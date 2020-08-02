Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) has arrested a youth from Kanksha near Durgapur allegedly for posting a morphed photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi late last evening.

The accused Kalu Shiekh is a resident of Hajrapara in Kanksha Police Station area of Burdwan West District.

A few days ago he had posted a morphed photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his social media account. The post went viral later and some local people lodged a written complaint at Kanksha Police Station. After which a team of policemen of Kanksha Police Station raided his house and arrested him.

While being taken to Durgapur Court today, the accused Kalu Sheikh claimed that he is innocent and by mistake he has posted the photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his social media account and he will never do it again.

Few days ago during his visit to Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate area on the occasion of inaugurating few projects the Director General of Police (DGP) of West Bengal, Virendra told media persons that the state police will take stern actions against those people who post controversial or indecent posts in social media accounts and disturb peace and communal harmony in the state.