World Environment Day: Naming trees after Indian ragas

On World Environment Day, instrumentalist-composer Grammy Jury Pandit Prodyut Mukherjee has initiated a tree plantation programme at legendary Rabindrasangeet exponent Kanika Bandyopadhyay’s house.

A gulancha tree was planted in memory of the martyred heroes of Operation Sindoor and it was named “Desh”, a palash sapling was planted for the residents of Nabina and Khanika Home, which was named after the raga “Bahar”, and the third tree, an amaltas tree, which was named “Lalit”, was dedicated to the land of Santiniketan.

All three saplings have been named after the Indian ragas. Such an initiative was taken in Santiniketan, at the premises of the residence of the legendary Rabindra Sangeet artist Kanika Bandopadhyay in cooperation with Elmhurst Institute and Mohar Bithika Angan and conceptualised by Sudipta Chanda. The ragas, chosen for the nomenclature, were used by Rabindranath Tagore in creating his melodies.

Pandit Prodyut Mukherjee said: “5 June is World Environment Day as well as my birthday. If the earth on which I grew up and breathe is not healthy, what will we leave to our own generation and future generations? Earlier, I planted trees on a disused musical instrument. Now, I have come to this sacred land and planted trees, which is a matter of honour, pride and respect for me.”