Workshop on sustainable development in North Bengal concludes

A two-day workshop on “Dynamics of Sustainable Regional Development in North Bengal,” organised by the Haji Halima Foundation, concluded today in Siliguri. The event brought together leading academics, policymakers, and experts to address the region’s critical challenges and opportunities.

Inaugurating the workshop, Professor B S Butola, a noted development economist and former Jawaharlal Nehru University professor, highlighted the importance of sustainable and inclusive development.

The workshop concluded with a commitment to translating insights into action, focusing on sustainable and inclusive solutions for north Bengal’s development.

Mr Butola emphasised the need to balance economic growth with social equity and environmental sustainability, stating, “Collaborative efforts among all stakeholders are crucial for achieving this vision.”

Key topics included tourism, education, healthcare, agriculture, and capacity building. Experts stressed the immense potential of North Bengal’s tourism sector, particularly in eco-tourism and infrastructure development, while ensuring environmental preservation. The educational rights of minorities were a major focus, with discussions on overcoming systemic barriers and fostering equitable access.

Healthcare disparities, especially in rural areas, were analysed, with speakers advocating for stronger public health policies and resource allocation. Agriculture, including the tea industry, was another focal point, with deliberations on sustainable farming practices, irrigation improvements, and market access for farmers. Broader educational challenges, such as improving infrastructure and teacher training, were also addressed.

The workshop culminated in the establishment of a National Advisory Council under the Haji Halima Foundation. This council, comprising tea industry experts, legal professionals, and policymakers, aims to strengthen smallholder tea growers in West Bengal.

Keynote speaker Professor Jeta Sankrityayana, formerly of the University of North Bengal, praised Professor Abdul Hannan’s efforts in establishing the Haji Halima Foundation.