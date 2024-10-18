Workers launch signature campaign demanding fair bonus in tea gardens

In a significant move to advocate for their rights, tea garden workers have initiated a signature campaign across various gardens today. This campaign is aimed at gathering support ahead of an important meeting scheduled in Kolkata on 6 November, where crucial discussions regarding their annual bonuses will take place.

The decision to launch the signature drive comes in response to ongoing concerns about the adequacy of bonuses provided to tea workers, which many feel do not reflect the hard work and dedication they contribute to the industry. Organisers aim to collect 50,000 signatures from workers across the region to present a united front during the negotiations.

The signature campaign, which began today, has already garnered enthusiastic participation from workers. They are setting up booths in different gardens, encouraging their fellow employees to sign the petition and voice their demand for a fair and equitable bonus. “Every signature represents our struggle and our need for a fair bonus,” said a spokesperson for the workers’ union Saman Pathak. “This campaign is not just about numbers; it’s about showing our collective strength and determination to fight for what we deserve,” Mr Pathak, a former Rajya Sabha member, said. The upcoming meeting in Kolkata is anticipated to be a pivotal moment for the tea industry, as representatives from the tea estates and government officials will discuss the bonus structure for the season. The workers hope that the overwhelming support from the signature campaign will emphasise the necessity of a fair bonus system that acknowledges their hard work.

The tea industry is a crucial part of the economy in the region, and the welfare of its workers is paramount. The workers’ unions are optimistic that their efforts will lead to a positive outcome in the forthcoming negotiations, ensuring that tea garden workers receive bonuses that adequately reflect their contributions to this vital industry.