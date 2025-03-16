Won’t apologise for my remarks: Humayun Kabir

The Trinamul Congress MLA, Humayun Kabir on Saturday replied to the show-cause letter issued to him by his party’s disciplinary committee in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly and made it clear that he won’t apologise for his remarks protesting against the Leader of Opposition (LoP), Suvendu Adhikari’s diatribe allegedly against Muslims MLAs belonging to the ruling party.

Today, the rebel MLA of Bharatpur in Murshidabad district, submitted a two-page reply to the committee chairman as well as parliamentary affairs minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay clarifying he won’t apologise because he did not violate any discipline by making statements against Mr Adhikari.

With the directive of the Trinamul Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Mr Chattopadhyay had issued Mr Kabir the show-cause on Thursday asking him to reply within 24 hours. Mr Kabir submitted the reply in a PDF format through WhatsApp today.

Mr Chatterjee had issued the Bharatpur MLA the show-cause through the WhatsApp number of the latter.

“I have submitted my two-page reply to the chairman of the disciplinary committee clarifying my stand on the issue. I won’t make any apology and made it clear that my community is first and then the party. I still believe that I didn’t violate my party’s discipline,” Mr Kabir said.

“Earlier, the committee had also issued me show-cause of one page and I had responded to it in three-pages. This time, my remarks didn’t tarnish the image of my party,” he added.

Mr Chatterjee has asked him to also send a hardcopy of his reply to show-cause. The committee would sit in on a meeting on Monday after getting the hardcopy, it’s learnt.

On Thursday, Mr Kabir stuck to his earlier stand demanding Mr Adhikari either to withdraw his diatribe against Muslims or apologise within 72 hours.

“The LoP will have to face the consequence anywhere if he does not withdraw his statements or make an apology by Monday when the session is scheduled to begin in the Assembly,” Mr Kabir said.

While protesting against Mr Adhikari’s remarks over the Muslims on Wednesday, the Trinamul Congress MLA from Bharatpur had said, “I dare the LoP to withdraw the statement in 72 hours or else Trinamul Congress 42 MLAs belonging to the Muslim community will make him understand the consequence in the Assembly.”

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had on Wednesday lashed out at the LoP over his controversial remark on Muslim MLAs, accusing the BJP of importing “fake Hinduism” to the state.