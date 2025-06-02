Woman’s mutilated body found near border in Nadia

A mutilated and blood-soaked body of a woman was recovered from an agricultural field near the Tungi railway gate, adjacent to the Majdia-Banpur-Gede state highway in Nadia’s Krishnaganj block on Sunday morning, triggering widespread panic in the area.

The incident took place around 7 a.m. on the morning of Jamai Shashti, a day typically marked by festive celebrations in Bengal. According to local sources, residents discovered the body lying beside a jute field and immediately informed Krishnaganj police.

Upon reaching the spot, police recovered the body and initiated an investigation. A mobile phone and a bag were found near the body. Police officials also noted a tattoo on the woman’s hand that reads “mukti”, which may aid in establishing her identity. As of the time of reporting, the woman remained unidentified.

Initial observations revealed multiple stab wounds on the victim’s body, suggesting a brutal murder. Police suspect the use of sharp weapons and are treating the case as a possible homicide.

Local residents have raised concerns over increasing incidents of criminal activity in the border-adjacent areas. Some alleged that cross-border movement of Bangladeshi miscreants has escalated, possibly contributing to the crime.

“There is a growing fear in the community. Miscreants often cross the border without checks. We demand tighter security and increased patrolling in this area,” said a resident.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. No arrests have been made so far.