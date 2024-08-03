With monsoon in force, KMC advises citizens on dengue prevention

Apprehending that the number of dengue cases may go up this year due to the climate change, Atin Ghosh, deputy mayor, in-charge of health has the cooperation of the people to combat the spread of the disease.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has issued an advisory and requested people to change the water in flower vases kept in bedrooms, balconies and other places in the houses or flats. The earthen flower pots kept on rooftops need to be inspected once in a week and the water needs to be changed. The water from the tray in refrigerators needs to be changed once a week.

The civic authorities warned against stacking of any plastic cups, plastic bottles, thermocol plates and other such non-biodegradable items in open space as these items turn into breeding grounds for mosquitoes soon after rain water gets accumulated therein. It further urged the residents of houses and flats to ensure that rainwater is not accumulated on rooftops and ensure that the rainwater pipes are not clogged. The overhead tanks and underground reservoirs should be properly covered.

The civic authorities requested house and flat owners to allow its employees to visit their residences and examine the mosquito breeding ground if any at the premises. The civic authorities spray mosquito repellent.

Senior civic officials said many residents now keep flower vases and earthen flower pots, but despite repeated requests they refuse to clean them once a week.

Dr Debashis Biswas, OSD, chief vector control officer said the World Health Organisation has categorically stated that to combat dengue, participation of the citizens is a must. “The residents should carefully follow the dos and dont’s to check spread of the disease,” he maintained.

The civic authorities have dengue clinics and blood collection centres in every health and the Urban Health Clinics. The KMC doctors urged people to get their blood tested if they are found to be suffering from fever. In the KMC clinics, blood is examined free-of-cost and if dengue is detected, KMC authorities constantly monitor the patients.