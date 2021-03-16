Chief minister Mamata Banerjee convalescing from her leg injury, asserted today she would continue her fight against the BJP “as long as her heart beats and vocal cords function”.

Banerjee said people have elected 18 BJP MPs who have failed to “serve you in the past two years and now wish to become MLAs”, jeering the nomination of three Lok Sabha and one Rajya Sabha MPs.

“Some of the 18 MPs nominated by the BJP have done nothing for the state. What they will do if they win the elections? Spread lies and engineer riots?” the CM stated.

Banerjee, who typically darts from one side of the dais to another while addressing, today remained entrenched on a wheelchair, but her attack remains as sharp as before.

At both her meetings in Baghmundi and Balarampur, she urged PSU, Railways, Air India, public sector banks employees and their families to unite and vote against BJP as the Centre has planned to privatise the PSUs.

“Their (BJP’s) prime minister cannot run the country, (he is) totally incompetent. Where will these several lakhs of people who are working in these units go if the Centre closes or privatises them. I am really worried about their future,” she said.

The CM said a new greenfield of Rs 64,000 crore industrial township project is coming up at Raghunathpur town which will be transform the socio-economic scenario of Junglemahal. “Initially three election meetings have been planned for me in Purulia. Many people have thought that I won’t be able to campaign again after the Nandigram incident but I have proved them wrong,” she added.

Our government will continue to give you free ration and in fact, in the coming days, ration will be delivered at your doorstep, she added.

“From where the huge money of the BJP for election funds throughout the country is coming? They have amassed huge assets during demonetization and it needs to be probed,” she alleged.

Banerjee noted, “On 10 March, I sustained injuries on my body. Maybe, due to good fortune, I was saved. Some may have thought I will not be able to go out at all with my broken leg, but (for me) people’s well being is far more important than my own pain.”

She further urged people not to vote in favour of the Congress and the CPI(M), claiming that the two parties and the BJP are “all brothers-in-arms”.

(With agency inputs)