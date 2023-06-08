Will CBI now enter people’s washrooms? Mamata on CBI raids

Angry at the CBI raids on at least 14 civic bodies, chief minister Mamata Banerjee took a swipe at the CBI alacrity and wondered if the agency would now raid the washrooms in pursuit of its investigation. “Since morning, the agency has entered 14 to 16 civic bodies. Will the agency now raid the washroom on the pretext of a raid?

All attempts to suppress the truth would be foiled, the truth behind the real cause of the ghastly accident in Odisha must come out,” Miss Banerjee asserted. She again reiterated her criticism on the rationale behind ordering CBI probe in Balasore accident and it was nothing but a ploy to put the real facts under the carpet and to divert peoples’ attention.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said that her government today handed over compensation packages including the appointment letters for a job to 86 affected. In all, she said there were 103 deaths so far from the state, of which 86 bodies were identified. About 40- 50 bodies were still to be identified. About 86 were given appointments today.

Miss Banerjee asked her officers to explore avenues on whether wards of the victim’s families, including girls and boys could be given free education from each family of the victims. To this, she said, the government would be ready to shoulder the entire responsibility of 50 boys and 50 girls for free education. Besides, she handed over Rs 10 lakh, 1 lakh, Rs 10,000- cheques to those affected by the accident.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is conducting a parallel probe into the multi-crore municipalities recruitment case, has estimated the total money collected in the alleged scam to be to the tune of Rs 200 crore.

The ED sources said that these collections were made while making appointments to various posts in different municipalities such as cleaners, ambulance drivers, peons and pump operators, among others, with each job being sold at amounts ranging from Rs 4,00,000 to Rs 7,00,000.