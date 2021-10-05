Will cancel route permit: Transport dept to pvt bus operators over fare hike

Flooded with complaints from passengers over high fares in private buses, the state transport department today warned that private buses will risk their route permits if operators fleece passengers.

The transport department took the decision after Paribahan Bhaban learned that many private bus operators are charging more fares than what the government has approved. It has already issued show-cause notices to a section of owners of private fleets for charging exorbitant fares from passengers.

According to the complaints, conductors are taking Rs 10 while minimum fare is Rs 7 or Rs 8 for single ride from each passenger. A section of conductors are also allegedly misbehaving with passengers if they face refusal to pay from passengers.

Paribahan Bhaban has decided to pay surprise visits to private buses to verify whether passengers are being forced to pay the exorbitant minimum fare Rs 10 demanded by conductors. It will issue show-cause notices to operators on-thespot seeking clarifications if the conductors are found doing such illegal practice.

On the other hand, private bus owners threatened that they would withdraw fleets from roads after the Durga puja festivals if the state government does not meet up their long-standing demands.

“We have repeatedly urged the government to increase minimum fares amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. Fuel prices are rising abnormally in a regular span but the transport department is sitting idle on our demands. Many owners have already withdrawn their vehicles because of huge financial loss caused by fuel price hike and low passengers,” said Rahul Chatterjee, secretary of All Bengal Bus Minibus Samannway Samiti.

“We have no power to increase fares but we are helpless at this time of crisis caused by the rise in petrol and diesel prices. The government is pro-active on decontrolling oil companies but silent on our demands. Many employees associated with the public transport in private sectors and their families are suffering due to lack of financial support,” Chatterjee said