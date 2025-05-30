Will always act in the best interest of the country: Abhishek in Jakarta

Abhishek Banerjee, MP and Trinamul Congress national general secretary, a member of Parliamentary delegation touring different nations, urged people to put up collective global action to isolate those who nurture extremism.

He was addressing the dignitaries, think tanks in Jakarta.

Advertisement

Mr Banerjee wrote in his X-handle: “I reiterated our nation is unified to confront terror and its enablers and urged collective global action to isolate those who nurture extremism. India has always chose peace but not at the cost of justice. The Pahalgam attack was not just an attack on innocent people, it was an affront to humanity.”

Advertisement

Mr Banerjee said: “India is very clear in its stance that despite attempts by external forces to divide the country , the country stands united. I belong to the second largest opposition party in India, which has 42 Members of Parliament in both houses. We are very clear in our approach. While we may have our differences with the ruling government, when it comes to protecting national interest and sovereignty of the nation, we will always act in the best interest of the country.”

He maintained that both India and Pakistan gained Independence in the same year, just a day apart, but if one looks at the trajectory, India is far ahead. “To destabilise our economy, Pakistan deliberately orchestrated the attack in Pahalgam.”

Indonesia too has been a victim of terrorism in the past. In various attacks-be it 9/11, 26/11, or others- there have been proven links to Pakistan. Pakistan has been nurturing, training, sheltering and harbouring terrorism. Terrorism has become a global menace and killing people in the name of religion is completely unacceptable.

Later, Abhishek Banerjee, as part of the all-party delegation, met with representatives of the National Mandate Party (PAN). The discussion emphasised the urgent need for collaboration to combat terrorism and reinforce regional security for lasting peace and stability.