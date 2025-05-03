Wife of detained BSF jawan returns home

Wife of the detained BSF jawan from Rishra travelled to Pathankot on 28 April. A total of five family members boarded a flight from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport for Chandigarh.

With the impression that she had been kept in the dark, the jawan’s wife was desperate for answers. She decided to visit the BSF unit in Pathankot to meet the Commanding Officer (CO) and seek updated information regarding her husband, who is currently detained by Pakistani Rangers.

She returned home last Thursday with renewed hope. “After reaching Chandigarh, we were taken to Kangra in Himachal Pradesh in a BSF vehicle,” she said. “There, the BSF CO assured us that every possible effort is being made to secure the quick release of the detained jawan.”

From Kangra, she proceeded to the BSF headquarters near the Firozpur border area, where she met another BSF CO. He informed her that a BSF camp had been established at the location where Purnam Shaw was detained by Pakistani Rangers. Although flag meetings have been initiated – a customary procedure along the border to signal the need for urgent dialogue – there has been no response so far from the Pakistani side.

The CO further assured her that communication is also underway at the ministerial level, and expressed hope that there would be positive news within a week.

“If no development occurs within the week, I will be summoned to Delhi for a meeting with the inspector general,” she added. The CO reassured her that Purnam Shaw is in good health and emphasised that the family should not worry, reiterating the expectation of favourable news soon.