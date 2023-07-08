Widespread violence and intimidation mar panchayat polls in Nadia

The three-tier panchayat polls in the Nadia district were marred by widespread violence during polling on Saturday. The polling day witnessed looting of ballot papers, booth jamming and intimidation raising serious concerns about the fairness of the electoral process.

Despite the presence of police personnel at several locations, at least one person was killed, and 50 others, including journalists and photographers, were injured.

The unfortunate fatality occurred during a clash between supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Congress party in Kalyandaha under the Chapra police station limits. Amjad Ali Halsana, a TMC worker, lost his life in the violent confrontation, while nine others sustained injuries. All the injured individuals were rushed to the Chapra hospital, where Amjad was pronounced dead.

Reports of ballot paper looting and booth capturing emerged from various areas in Chapra. Opposition leaders alleged that TMC workers, armed with guns, had stormed booths in Hatra, Hatisala-I and II, Brittihuda, and Hatkhola. They reportedly looted ballot papers from presiding officers, depriving voters of their democratic rights.

In Sibir near Baraandulia, Chapra, TMC workers snatched the mobile phones of a journalist who had arrived at the scene upon hearing that ruling party workers were ejecting agents of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) and other parties. This incident highlights the intimidation faced by the media personnel covering the elections.

Further violence erupted in Haringhata, where TMC-backed goons hurled bombs at opposition party workers in the Basantapur area. The attack resulted in injuries to at least ten individuals, including journalists and photographers. The condition of one person remains critical.

Similar incidents of violence were reported from Santipur, Nabadwip, Bhatjangla, Nakashipara, Kaliganj, Chakdah, and Ranaghat. In Bagachra anchal, Santipur, five individuals were injured when ruling party workers threw bombs at an opposition party gathering, triggering a clash.

In Char Brahmapur, Nabadwip, several individuals sustained injuries as TMC workers allegedly captured most of the booths and cast votes in favor of their candidates, undermining the democratic process.

While TMC Nadia north district president Kallol Khan maintained that polling in the district was mostly peaceful, opposition parties accused the administration of turning a blind eye to the widespread violence and irregularities.

Arjun Biswas, BJP Nadia north district president, criticized the lack of adequate security provisions, alleging that the ruling party successfully captured booths and looted ballots due to the limited presence of central forces, which covered only a small fraction of the booths.