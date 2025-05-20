Who better can represent the country than these bravehearts: Abhishek Banerjee

Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee after landing in New Delhi also countered Union minister Kiren Rijiju’s comments which he made earlier today in connection with the delegation.

“If you want five members from Trinamul Congress, our party is ready to, but you need to ask us at least. In the standing committee meeting, which I attended, it was not the chairman who chose me but my party that nominated me,” said Abhishek.

The Diamond Harbour MP added, “I have said this time and again that when it comes to fighting or combating any kind of terrorism, protecting & safeguarding the sovereignty and safeguarding the national interest, our party will stand shoulder to shoulder with the Union govt when it comes to these matters. I am reiterating this again, as for the parliamentary delegation, the Centre cannot decide unilaterally who will be part of the delegation from which party. They have to call for wider deliberations with all political parties, especially those from the opposition camps. If you want five names, Trinamul will nominate five names.”

Abhishek added: “I got the news in the noon that a Parliamentary minister has said that “they are representing the country.” I couldn’t agree with him more. When it comes to representing the country, we should jointly agree and unanimously come to a consensus that instead of sending the Parliamentarians, we should be sending the family members of the martyrs or the survivors. We should be sending the brave armed forces, the officers, who have led the Operation Sindoor from the front lines and have dedicated their lives for the country by spending countless nights of vigilance to let India sleep without fear. Who better can represent the country than these bravehearts?”

How many of such members are part of the delegation? Can the Union Minister answer? This is not the time to politicise this matter. It can take a backseat. When it comes to the country, there is no place for any politics.

The Trinamul will definitely send its members but if you don’t ask, how can we send? As the party’s national general secretary I am putting this straight on record that no one was approached. They didn’t even approach our chairperson. What is the proof that they’ve approached us?

If you want to send the Parliamentarians, fine, but you also send those who fought from the front in Operation Sindoor. They will be able to tell the world better what Pakistan has done and I am totally for it. The entire world should know Pakistan’s nefarious acts. We need to come together and fight this collectively but who should represent my Party should be decided by us and not the BJP.

On the Congress’ protest, Abhishek said: I cannot vouch for them. This doesn’t come under my purview.

On the party’s recent organisational reshuffle, the MP said, “This is the party’s decision [organisational reshuffle]. For now, it is district-wise and later it will take place at the block and town levels. We will take it forward after holding an extensive review and deliberation with everyone. The changes have been made with due permission of our leader [Mamata Banerjee]. The organisational reshuffle list was published on Friday (May 16). All decisions over positions have been taken based on performance and close assessment of their work. In some cases, leaders have been elected as MPs. Many have been brought from the district level to state committee. We have also acknowledged the hard work of those who may not have achieved the desired results but gave their absolute best.