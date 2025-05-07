Where are the terrorists: TMC questions central government

Two weeks after the deadly terror attack at Pahalgam claimed 26 lives, the Trinamul Congress on Tuesday questioned the BJP-led Central government’s inability to track down the terrorists and show accountability to grieving families.

The party also posed 14 questions to the Modi government highlighting the lack of accountability by Centre and its callous approach towards safety and security of people.

Sharing a post on X, TMC slammed the inaction even 330+ hours after the attack. “14 days since the #PahalgamTerroristAttack. No accountability. No action. The masterminds behind the massacre remain free. Here are 14 questions the Modi government must answer.”

The party has demanded answers on why the perpetrators remain at large and the status of the investigation. It has questioned the Prime Minister’s decision to prioritise electioneering in Bihar over attending an all-party meeting. In addition to seeking clarity on actions taken against security agencies that ignored prior warnings, TMC has also criticised the lack of forces near Baisaran, which is a major tourist hub.

The party also raised concerns over what steps are being taken towards ensuring return of Bengal’s Purnam Kumar Shaw, a BSF jawan reportedly captured by Pakistani Rangers. The party has also called out the government’s silence on hate crimes and online harassment of victims’ families, including Himanshi Narwal.

On Tuesday, Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose had also slammed BJP-backed trolls for harassing Narwal, who appealed for peace and amity amid heightened communal rhetoric. “Those who are trolling #HimanshiNarwal only reveal their sick depraved mindsets. A brave widow of a martyred navy officer killed by terrorists speaks of the need to maintain communal peace. Instead of lauding Himanshi as a courageous daughter of India, Himanshi is being abused by the Right wing @BJP4India -sponsored IT cell or the hate factory that lives on hate. Nafrat chhodo, desh jodo! ( Shun hatred, build the nation)” she wrote on X.

Trinamul’s Rajya Sabha MP Ritabrata Banerjee, on the topic said: “The Union government admitted to security lapses. The grieving families of the deceased held the Modi-led government accountable. When will the real action begin? The only thing we have seen from the Modi government is symbolic and performative gestures. Nothing else! Where are the perpetrators of this dreadful crime? Why are the perpetrators of this avoidable tragedy still at large? Who will give justice to the grieving families? Who is accountable? Mr 56-inch-PM and Mr Amit Shah, you owe the nation answers.”