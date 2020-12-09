AntwerpXL- one of the world’s leading platforms for the shipping, logistics and breakbulk industry will be felicitating Anish Chakraborty along with top 40 personalities from across the globe.

Anish is one of the leading personalities from West Asia and India in the shipping and logistics industry. He, along with other dynamic and talented shipping professionals from across the globe, will be honoured at the 2nd edition of AntwerpXL 40 under 40 initiative to be held in Belgium. The event will showcase the rising stars of the breakbulk and heavy-lift industry from 10 March – 12 March 2021.

AntwerpXL is a dedicated maritime breakbulk event in the European hub of the industry and it attracts leading cargo owners, EPCs, freight forwarders and ports from every corner of the world.

Industry professionals under the age of 40 were nominated for inclusion in the prestigious list. With over two decades of experience, Anish has played a vital role in managing large teams, winning big projects, planning and executing impactful strategies for various governments and global organisations in the shipping and logistics sector.

Freight Forwarding, Project Cargo, Heavy Lift, Vessel and Flight Operation, World-Class Cruise Vessels including Queen Marry2, GCC Transportation, Fleet Management, and Customs Knowledge, 3PL and 4PL, Royal Opera, and finally the most dynamic operation of Military Cargo Handling, are some of the areas where Anish is highly specialised.

Anish Chakraborty, who hails from West Bengal and currently working with a Dubai based shipping company, was selected for this award by the eminent jury members. The jury selected Anish for achieving high-level goals in handling project cargo, making an impact as a solution provider in all areas of logistics etc.

Also, his role in handling several Naval Vessels such as the British Navy, US Navy, Japanese Navy, Indian Navy, US Military, British Military, Diplomatic Cargo for Various embassies movement was appreciated.

Speaking on the occasion, Anish Chakraborty said, “It is an honour to receive the highly acclaimed award in the breakbulk industry. I take this opportunity to express my gratitude to all organizations in India and abroad for having confidence in my capabilities and mentoring me to achieve this milestone. With the constant advancement of technology, I see AI, blockchain, machine learning and automation as growth tools for the shipping and logistics industry. I look forward to adding value, increase revenue, enhance efficiency, reduce cost and achieve greater results with help of ongoing digital transformation in the time to come.

“My special thanks go to Asit Chakraborty and Sarbani Chakraborty and Avick Chakraborty, Hem Chakraborty – (parents and family), Subir Banerjee and Leena Banerjee, Shri Kanaksi Khimji, Shri Anil Khimji, P.Narayanan, David Phillips, Sushant Malik, Viji John, Abdullah Sharafi and all my seniors for their guidance, support and mentoring me during my journey.”