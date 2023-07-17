West Bengal to renovate Sher Shah era bridge

The Bengal government has approved allocation of fund for the rejuvination of a river bridge built during the Sher Shah Suri regime.

The 60-metre bridge was built in the 16th century on a small river called Chuni helps connecting a number of villages like Ganganandapur and Dakshinbati. But, as was said by Dilip Mallik, Sabhapati of the outgoing board of the Purbasthali-1 Panchayat Samiti: “It’s an auxiliary road to the STKK highway connecting Kalna and Katwa towns of East Burdwan.”

The Chuni river is linked to Chanderbill – a half-moon like deep waterbody. During the British era, the bridge had an overhauling, the officials after examining the records said.

Mallik said: “The state has allocated Rs 7.02 crore for the renovation of the centuries old river bridge and the approval has come just after the Panchayat polls were over.” Local MLA and Minister Swapan Debnath had approached the state for the bridge, which was pending for long.”