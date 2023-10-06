West Bengal police rescues abducted woman

A 32-year-old woman, who was allegedly kidnapped from her house in Uttar Pradesh four months ago, has been traced to the Purulia district in West Bengal.

Her alleged abductor, Lokendra Kumar Kheowaria, was held from Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh by the local Boro Police, a police official said.

Superintendent of Police (Purulia) Abhijeet Mukherjee said the woman went missing from her parents’ house on June 19. He said she was traced with the help of her mobile phone tower location.

Advertisement

The victim has recorded her statement before a court. She has also undergone medical examination, the officer said.

The accused has been remanded to seven-day police custody. An official of the Boro police suspects that an organised trafficking gang is at play and added that efforts are on to bust this racket.