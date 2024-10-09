West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee condoles Ratan Tata’s death

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday mourned the demise of industrialist and chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata, calling it an “irreparable loss for the Indian business world and society”.

Expressing her condolences to Mr Tata’s family and colleagues, the Bengal CM hailed the former Tata Group chairman as India’s foremost business leader and a public-spirited philanthropist.

“Saddened by the demise of Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Sons. The former Chairman of Tata Group had been a foremost leader of Indian industries and a public-spirited philanthropist. His demise will be an irreparable loss for the Indian business world and society. My condolences to all his family members and colleagues,” she wrote on X.

Advertisement

Ratan Tata, 86, breathed his last in Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital, where he had been admitted following a sudden drop in his blood pressure.

In an official statement, the Tata Group announced the passing of Ratan Tata.

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved Ratan. We, his brothers, sisters, and family, take solace and comfort in the outpouring of love and respect from all who admired him. While he is no longer with us in person, his legacy of humility, generosity, and purpose will continue to inspire future generations,” the statement read.