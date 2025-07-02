Weatherman forecasts heavy rains across state

A low pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is expected to bring widespread rainfall to most parts of West Bengal this week, with coastal and inland districts bracing for heavy downpours, gusty winds and thunderstorms, India’s Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

In Kolkata, overcast skies and light to moderate rain with isolated thunder are likely through the day. While showers may offer brief respite from the heat, humidity is expected to remain high. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 26.2°C on Tuesday morning, with Monday’s maximum touching 30.1°C. Relative humidity ranged between 91 per cent and 97 per cent. Rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours stood at 17.8 mm.

Advertisement

The sea is forecast to remain rough due to the low pressure system, with wind speeds reaching 55–65 kmph along the coast. Fishermen have been advised to stay ashore until at least Wednesday. Across southern districts, including East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia, and West Burdwan, heavy rainfall is likely, accompanied by winds of 30–40 kmph.

Advertisement

Intermittent thunderstorms are expected to persist through Wednesday and Thursday, although overall rainfall may dip slightly mid-week before intensifying again on Friday.

Heavy rain alerts have been issued for North and South 24-Parganas, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia from Friday. Warnings also extend into the weekend, with intense showers expected in Purulia, Bankura and both East and West Burdwan on Saturday and Sunday.

In North Bengal, districts such as Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar face a high risk of heavy rainfall on Tuesday. Moderate to heavy rainfall is also likely in Kalimpong and Cooch Behar between Wednesday and Thursday. Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar may see further heavy showers on Friday, while Cooch Behar and South Dinajpur could be affected on Saturday, with renewed heavy rainfall expected in Jalpaiguri on Sunday. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely, and residents in vulnerable regions have been urged to take necessary precautions.