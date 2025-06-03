Weapon training camp by coast guard district HQ

Coast Guard district headquarters (West Bengal) organised Annual Weapon Training Camp namely ‘HOSHIYAR-25’ at Haldia from 26-30 May. The ICG units at Kolkata, Haldia and Frazerganj actively participated in the camp.

All participants were trained with due impetus on hostile boarding norms, buddy operations, weapon handling etc. Key highlights included the first-ever joint-manship with CISF focusing on tactical integration and safe practice sharing; Live firing at Barrackpore range; Musketeer competition and seamanship activities were integral part of the camp. The camp is aimed to boost crew competency and steer ICG in safeguarding maritime, environment and national interests of our nation within EEZ.

The camp culminated with demonstration of continuity drill followed by cultural event in presence of CISF dignitaries. The camp focused on team building, self-management, command and control orders for ICG to maintain its ready, relevant and responsive posture upholding the motto “we protect”.

