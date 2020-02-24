The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has set a deadline of 28 February for candidates who had appeared in the higher secondary examination 2019 and want to inspect their answer scripts.

The council has asked the candidates who have been allowed to inspect their answer scripts, to appear at the council headquarters by that date. In a notification published on 20 February, the council president Mahua Das asked all the applicants who have requested to inspect their answer scripts, to come for self-inspection at Vidyasagar Bhavan, the council headquarters.

“It is hereby notified that all valid applicants who have been communicated to inspect their answer scripts, have to visit Vidyasagar Bhavan to inspect their answer scripts within 28th of February, 2020. No request for self-inspection will be entertained after the mentioned date,” the notification says.

The council had announced in July 2019 that class XII students, who had appeared for their board exams that year, would be able to apply for self-inspection of their answer scripts after many examinees complained of getting marks below their expectations. An online interface was made available at the council’s website from 5 July, 2019, and it enabled the students to apply for inspection of their answer scripts. The entire process is known as procedure for self-inspection (PSI).