Now there’s some good news for fliers between Kolkata and Delhi, courtesy, the West Bengal government, which, on Monday, announced that flight services between Kolkata and Delhi will be operational daily instead of three days a week with immediate effect.

“Daily direct flights in Kolkata-Delhi sector allowed with immediate effect,” a statement issued by the state Information and Cultural Department said.

As of Monday, Kolkata- Delhi flights are available thrice a week–Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The flight timetable was altered by the West Bengal government on July 4 in the wake of the COVID 19 pandemic which led to a surge in the novel coronavirus cases, thus impacting the flight on Kolkata-Delhi route.

The state government had stopped direct flights from six metros with high COVID-19 prevalence, including New Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai though later, the government allowed flights to arrive from these cities three times a week from September 1 while for the other days, passengers had to take connecting flights.