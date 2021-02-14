Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has sent instructions to officials in Malda district to provide each voter with gloves while pressing the button in the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) during the upcoming Assembly elections.

The Election Commission has further decided to have one polling person in each booth who would be wearing a Personal Protection Equipment (PPF) kit, while each polling station will also have a dedicated dust bin to dispose of the waste. Such used gloves and PPE kits will be later collected by an agency responsible for the management of these bio wastes, it is learnt.

“As per the recent guidelines sent by the Election Commission of India, we are now making arrangements for disposable single-use gloves to be given to each voter to be used in one hand at the time of touching the EVM for casting his or her vote. Further, one polling person in each booth will wear a PPE kit as per the guidelines,” said Vaibhab Chaudhary, the ADM-G in charge of elections in Malda district.

According to Mr Chaudhary, preparations for the elections are going on in full swing in the district. Over 6000 EVMs have already been checked and readied for the polls, while trainings are being imparted. For the elections, the district will need over 20,000 polling personnel, including women.

“We have already held training sessions for BDOs and AROs. Preparations for holding the Assembly elections are going on in full swing in the district now,” said ADM Chaudhary