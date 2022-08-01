Volley player Ashwal Rai scores a point with school children

The students of Heritage School were left starry eyed when they came across a 6 ft 6 inches-tall Ashwal Rai, member of the gold-medal winning Indian team at South Asian Games. The children were eager to know more about the towering personality and listened with rapt attention when Ashwal spoke about his life and journey in sports at the packed school hall.

Ashwal described that as a child he didn’t know that he would play the sport. The shouting and cheering of the crowd encouraged and attracted him towards the game.

One of the kids asked Ashwal about the secret to his good physique, while another wanted to know how he started playing the sport. Later, the international player also spoke about his struggles and how the players live and gel as a team while playing for India.

Ashwal, who also enjoyed interacting with children, later said, “I felt good about Kolkata and to be amongst kids and interacting with them. I never knew that children have so much interest in the sport. I was happy to answer them on how they can also play the sport and all other relevant questions. It is a matter of immense joy for me to promote the sport to young minds.”

Ashwal, who is also captain of the Kolkata franchise in Prime Volleyball League, said he is happy to note that Bengal has talent. “The players here have talent, they are capable. What they are lacking is the facilities and good coaches. With a little push they can also play for India,” Ashwal said.

Sumedh Patodia, director of the franchise, who was also accompanying Ashwal Rai said that even after 75 years of independence volleyball has not received the recognition in India.

For Heritage School, which has 30 sports teachers, the interaction with students was a natural fit. Seema Sapru, principal of Heritage School, said, “I immediately agreed to a proposal from one of the parents who proposed the interaction with Ashwal Rai. Without a doubt it was a very good programme for our children. It was nice for our children to see a man, who has been an achiever. The children see him as the captain and a celebrity but they do not know the struggle and journey he has had. For his 20 minutes of fame he has worked hard for 20 years.”