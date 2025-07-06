Violence at Kalyani JNM Hospital after toddler death

Violent protests erupted at the state-run J N M Medical College and Hospital in Kalyani of Nadia district after a four year-old baby died during a CT scan procedure at the teaching hospital on Saturday morning.

The bereaved family members of the deceased lodged complaints with Kalyani police station against the concerned doctors and nurses, who treated him at the hospital demanding proper investigations in the incident.

The aggrieved family members alleged that the toddler died because the doctors and nurses forcefully advised them to undergo the CT scan for the second time.

According to the complaints lodged with the police station, the baby was rushed to the hospital from Haringhata on Tuesday showing symptoms of vomiting and headache.

An on-duty doctor attended to the baby and advised a CT scan to check the exact cause of the patient’s ailments. The patient had undergone the CT scan procedure at the hospital on Wednesday. The radiological report revealed that the toddler has accumulated fluid in his brain.

The doctor after seeing the report advised the family members that their toddler should undergo an MRI test to get a clear image of the fluid in his brain.

The doctor, the family member alleged, informed them that the MRI test would be performed later after the baby gets well.

Following the advice of the doctor, the family members went to the radiology unit to know about the date for the MRI test and charges for the procedure.

The employees at the radiology unit also said that the patient should not undergo the MRI test as he was not fit for the procedure. But the doctor and nurses allegedly forced the patient party say that the baby required yet another CT scan for a second time till the MRI is done on him.

The doctor and nurses also allegedly threatened the patient party that the baby should be discharged if the second CT scan is not performed.

The family members under the pressure of the doctor and nurses finally gave their nod for the second CT scan of the baby. They were forced to sign on a consent paper for the procedure.

The family members alleged that the baby was administered anaesthetic dose before he was taken to the radiology unit for CT scan on Friday night. He became unconscious before the scan and did never get back sense even after he was taken to the bed after the scan.

This morning, police informed the family the baby was dead. Family members and relatives of other patients staged protests at the hospital alleging that the baby died owing to the CT scan procedure.

Hospital authorities were not available for comment.