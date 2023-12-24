Villagers block roads to protest ration shortage

Hundreds of villagers at Bara Naldah in Sahebnagar in Palashipara police station area of Nadia have taken to the streets, blocking the village road in protest against alleged irregularities in the distribution of ration by the local dealer.

The incident unfolded on Saturday when Mokaber Hossain, the designated ration dealer for the area, attempted to deliver ration materials to residents under the Duare Ration project. According to the aggrieved customers, Hossain has consistently failed to provide the allocated quantity of ration for nearly two months.

Several residents claim they have not received essential ration items such as atta (flour), for the past three months. Mojai Mallick, a resident of Bara Naldah, expressed anger, saying, “I have not received ration materials for the last three months.

The dealer has given rice but did not give atta. I want immediate intervention from the concerned department to resolve the issue.” Similar sentiments were echoed by Jambel Sheikh, another resident, who held the ration dealer solely responsible for the persistent shortage. In response to the allegations, Mokaber Hossain, the ration dealer, denied any wrongdoing. However, due to the mounting pressure and the road blockade, he eventually began distributing ration items as per the allocated quantity.

Tamal Sil, food inspector at Tehatta-II block, assured residents that he had taken note of the grievances raised against the dealer. Sil pledged to submit a detailed report to higher authorities, and he emphasized that the department would take the necessary steps to address the issue.