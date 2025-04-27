Villagers bid farewell to Para commando Jhantu Ali Sheikh

The mortal remains of Indian Army soldier Jhantu Ali Sheikh, who was martyred during a counter-terror operation in Udhampur, Jammu & Kashmir, reached his hometown of Patharghata in Tehatta, Nadia district, early Saturday morning. His body was placed at the local Eidgah ground, where hundreds of grieving villagers, relatives, and well-wishers gathered to pay their final respects to their fallen hero.

Jhantu, a member of the elite 6 Para Special Forces unit, was part of a critical counter-terror operation launched after the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed 26 lives, including 25 tourists. During the Udhampur encounter, Jhantu was struck by terrorist gunfire. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries, plunging his family and village into deep sorrow.

On Friday, a solemn ceremony was held in Jammu where Jhantu was accorded full state honours, including a ceremonial gun salute. His body was later flown to Kolkata late Friday night and then transported by road to Nadia in the early hours of Saturday. The entire village has since been in mourning, preparing to bid a final farewell to the brave soldier who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee personally reached out to Jhantu’s elder brother, Nazim Sheikh, offering condolences and assuring the family of all possible support. “The Chief Minister told us to directly contact her if we need anything,” Nazim shared. TMC MP Mahua Moitra also spoke with the grieving family. Political leaders from across parties, including the BJP and the ISF, have extended their condolences and visited the Sheikh family.

Jhantu’s dedication to the nation runs deep in the family. His elder brother Nazim Sheikh and sister-in-law Anindita Sheikh are both currently serving in the Indian Army. It was Anindita, who is posted in Kashmir, who had to deliver the heartbreaking news to Jhantu’s elderly parents back home.

Jhantu is survived by his wife, Shahnaj Parvin, and their two young children, Tanvir and Rehana, who were living with him at the Agra Army cantonment. They have since reached Patharghata to join the family in mourning and pay their final respects.

Today villagers came together, many with flowers and candles, forming a sea of humanity around the Eidgah ground. Cries of “Shaheed Jhantu Sheikh Amar Rahe” (Martyr Jhantu Sheikh lives forever) echoed through the air.