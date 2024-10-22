Victim’s parents lead justice march from Sodepur

Nyay Bichar Yatra (journey for justice) was initiated by the parents of the rape and murdered R G Kar PGT student today began from Sodepur, Panihati.

It is supposed to finish at College Square for which they have police permission, said sources, adding that the procession may move till Esplanade, where the junior doctors are protesting. Thousands of people, including junior doctors took part in the march. Father of the victim said, “These people are enduring hardship for our daughter and are trying to convey our demands. This is a positive sign.”

On Saturday, the justice march was called from HB Town More in Panihati to College Square, demanding justice for the victim from R G Kar. The victim’s parents launched the march at HB Town More. They said, “We need to have more patience in our quest for justice. Both the CBI and the Supreme Court are advising us to remain patient, and we must trust the CBI because they are working on the case. The CBI is trying to identify others involved in this incident.” Junior doctors have joined an indefinite hunger strike, expressing their concern over the matter.

The victim’s father said, “Hunger strikes are a last resort. Hunger strike means death. We never wanted this. We are staying in touch with the junior doctors, ensuring that if anyone falls ill, they will be admitted to the hospital.” The mother added, “The chief minister should engage in discussions to resolve this deadlock. I feel very distressed. I would feel a bit relieved if a proper solution is reached through discussions.”

They also said, “Justice for our daughter is still elusive. We still don’t know what exactly happened to our daughter. That’s why we must continue the movement.” On Friday, the junior doctors announced that the justice march would proceed in a ‘relay method’ from Sodepur to Dharmatala, covering nearly 19 kilometers. This is how the march would reach the hunger strike stage at Dharmatala. Along with the junior doctors, common people too joined the march. At a media briefing, the junior doctors said that they would announce their next course of action after Monday’s meeting. They stated that mere requests would not stop them, and they would end their strike only if the chief minister accepted their 10-point demands.

A prominent figure in the movement, Debashis Haldar, said, “The phone conversation was highly insensitive. They are desperately trying to end the hunger strike, but the decision not to continue the fast is for the participants. We will discuss and decide our next step.” He further said, “We thought everything would be resolved today, but CM said she was busy and would meet on Monday. We will wait till Monday.”