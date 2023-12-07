Vendor devp prog for MSMEs

Two-day vendor development programme for the MSME sector was inaugurated in the city on Tuesday at the Indian Institute of Packaging. The programme has been organized by the MSME Development and Facilitation Office under the central government. It may be mentioned that the major thrust area of state government is the MSME sector. At the recently-concluded Bengal Global Business Summit, chief minister Mamata Banerjee over and again urged businessmen to invest in this sector. The objective of the programme was marketing a strategic tool for business development of the MSME sector. The sector was badly hit during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The central government took procurement and marketing support schemes to enhance marketability. It has been felt that due to lack of information, scarcity of resources and unorganized ways of selling and marketing in the post Covid era has affected the MSME sector very badly. Vendor development programme is an initiative of the ministry of MSME to bring the MSME stakeholders, government and quasi government departments and CPSUs on a common platform.

The two-day event was inaugurated by D Mitra, joint director and HO, MSME- DFO Kolkata. Several marketing related topics were discussed in the meeting. The speakers said the MSME sector has a bright future provided the sector is being run intelligently. Various government sectors are ready to buy products manufactured by the MSME industries. Large buyers like GRSE, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Bharat Heavy Electronics Limited, Eastern Railways, Coal India Limited, DVC took part in the event.

