Upset with Delhi Congress Adhir promises fight against injustice

I have never learned to compromise with injustice, and I never will, senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote on Facebook last night.

Meanwhile speculation was rife that MP from Maldaha South Isha Khan Chaudhari will be next president of Parades Congress Committee.

Mr Chowdhury is angry with the Congress high command. He became furious when he was referred to as the “former Pradesh Congress president” during a meeting in Delhi. He is upset with AICC observer Ghulam Mir and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. On Tuesday night, Adhir expressed his anger in a post on his social media handle.

Advertisement

He clearly stated, “I have never learned to compromise with injustice, and I never will.” This senior Congress leader has always been seen standing by the party workers. On this day as well, he stood by Congress workers and highlighted the “atrocities” by Trinamul. He voiced his concerns on social media. Adhir wrote, “Our people are being beaten up. The workers are being beaten day and night by Trinamul, if we don’t speak for them, who will?”

The Congress leader questioned, “Then how can we remain silent against Trinamul? If we do, it would be an injustice to my fellow workers! I can’t do that.” Adhir further stated that Delhi should also listen to the workers who have been fighting day and night, protesting on the streets with the party’s flag.