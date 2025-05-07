Union minister visits Eastern Coalfields

The Union minister of state for coal and mines, Satish Chandra Dubey visited Eastern Coalfields Limited on a two-day tour of Asansol, where he was welcomed by chairman-cum-managing director of ECL Satish Jha.

As per schedule, the minister has visited the Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) headquarters today and was welcomed by Satish Jha, CMD, ECL in the esteemed presence of the Anzar Alam, director (finance), Niladri Roy, director (technical/ operations), Gunjan Kumar Sinha, director (HR) along with general managers and HoDs.

Mr Dubey chaired a comprehensive review meeting assessing ECL’s performance in production, dispatch, safety and other operations. The minister emphasised the importance of environmental conservation, directing ECL to integrate eco-friendly practices and sustainable mining technologies into its operations. Further he offered key directives and strategic guidance to strengthen ECL’s operational efficiency and future growth reinforcing the ministry’s commitment to energy security.

Later, the minister also visited the Sonepur Bazari Area, ECL.

During this visit he has also felicitated employees of Sonepur Bazari Mine recognising their exemplary performance.