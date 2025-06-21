Union coal minister visits Eastern Coalfields

The Union minister of coal and mines, G Kishan Reddy, today began a two-day visit to Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) in West Burdwan district.

During his visit the minister will review operations at the Jhanjra Underground Mine and Sonepur Bazari Open Cast Project (OCP), inaugurate the newly developed Eco Park at Jhanjra—named ‘Sindoor Park’ to commemorate the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’—and lead the grand celebration of International Day of Yoga 2025 at the Eco Park tomorrow. The minister will also inaugurate the newly-constructed Mahudanga rehabilitation site.

In a bid to support local communities, Mr Reddy will distribute appointment letters under compassionate employment schemes as per NCWA guidelines and provide tricycles to persons with disabilities at RN Colony, Sonepur Bazari Area, ECL.

As part of his engagements, Mr Reddy will participate in interactive sessions with stakeholders from across the mining ecosystem, including coal mine workers who have significantly contributed to the organisation’s achievements. He will also visit Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) sites to meet Project Affected Persons (PAPs) and felicitate outstanding employees.

Satish Jha, chairman-cum-managing director of ECL, Niladri Roy, director (technical), and other senior officials welcomed the Union minister.