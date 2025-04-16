Uneasy calm in Dhuliyan, Bhangar after violent protests

Days after violent protests rocked Dhuliyan town in Murshidabad’s Jangipur sub-division over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, the situation is reportedly under control, according to officials.

However, tension continues to grip the region despite the deployment of central forces, including the BSF and CRPF. Shops and properties suffered extensive damage during the clashes, with eyewitnesses recounting the chaos. “My entire building has been destroyed. They broke the glass, shattered the wooden windows and doors at the rear, and looted our belongings,” said a local shopkeeper. “They even broke into my shop across the street by forcibly opening the shutter,” said a local resident of Betbona in Samserganj. On Monday, Poila Boishakh (Bengali New Year), shopkeepers in the Shiv Mandir area of Dhuliyan cautiously reopened their stores amid heavy police presence. Though relieved to be back in business on the auspicious day for opening new account books, many remained apprehensive.

Advertisement

The unrest, which had begun as a protest against the Waqf law amendments, intensified last week with several incidents of arson reported from Suti and Dhuliyan. Explosions rocked the area as miscreants set multiple houses on fire, spreading panic across villages.

Advertisement

Following a Calcutta High Court order, central forces will remain stationed in the sensitive areas of Murshidabad till 17 April. Yet, local residents remain apprehensive. “What happens after the 17 when the forces leave? Who will protect us if something happens again?” asked a concerned resident. In a related incident on Monday, a protest in South 24-Parganas’ Bhangar turned violent during a march against the Waqf Act. Clashes erupted between protesters and the police near Sonpur Bazaar, resulting in the torching of a police vehicle and several arrests. A day later, burnt remains and the smell of smoke lingered in the air, while shopkeepers refused to speak publicly about the events. Those arrested claimed they were innocent and alleged that the real perpetrators remained free. Three separate FIRs have been lodged in North Kashipur, Bhangar, and Polerhat police stations on charges of unlawful assembly and destruction of public property. Eight people have been arrested so far. Internet services remained suspended in several parts of Murshidabad, with police and central forces continuing patrolling operations.

Tensions are especially high in Jafarganj, Dhuliyan, where two individuals—Hargobinda Das and Chandan Das—were killed during the unrest. The CPM has claimed both were party workers. On Monday, CPM state secretary Md Salim, along with Meenakshi Mukherjee and other senior leaders, visited the victims’ families.

Speaking to reporters after the visit, Salim said: “The violence occurred due to police negligence. The attackers had a window of four to five hours, yet the police never arrived—despite the police station being just ten minutes away. Even the fire brigade failed to respond after shops were set on fire and looted. The home minister must take responsibility. There should be a judicial probe.”

Family members of the deceased echoed these concerns, alleging that no police personnel came to their homes after the incident. Despite attempts to restore normalcy, a sense of fear and uncertainty still hangs heavy in Murshidabad and parts of South 24-Parganas.