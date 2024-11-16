UK set to bring tech delegation to Kolkata

A team of the first-ever trade delegation to Kolkata dedicated to the expanding artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductor sectors from the United Kingdom is to visit the city on 18-19 November, informed the British Deputy High Commission Kolkata today. The tech delegation comprises 17 leading UK organisations, all of which are at the forefront of technological innovation in AI and semiconductors.

According to the British Deputy High Commission Kolkata office, the UK’s primary objective for bringing this trade mission is to explore business opportunities in West Bengal and eastern India. The BDHC aims to forge strategic partnerships between the UK companies and Indian stakeholders in these rapidly growing sectors. The visit is anticipated to provide a platform for the UK businesses to engage with regional governments and industry leaders, creating potential for collaboration in areas such as AI, semiconductor research, development, and manufacturing. “I am delighted to welcome a trade delegation from the UK focused exclusively on the technology sector,” said the British Deputy High Commissioner to East and North-East India, Andrew Fleming. “This visit underscores the growing relationship between the UK and India in the tech space and specifically the existing and emerging opportunities in East and Northeast India. I believe interactions with state governments and industry will foster new partnerships and strengthen our collaboration, especially in the AI and semiconductor industries,” he added.

Notably, the British Deputy High Commission Kolkata, in collaboration with NASSCOM and Asterix Innovations, is to host a series of high-level activities, including roundtable discussions, business to business meetings, and networking sessions with Indian stakeholders. According to the BDHC, these engagements have been planned to identify new opportunities for collaboration, research, innovation, and investment, paving the way for future joint ventures and expanding the tech partnership between the two nations.

