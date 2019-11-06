An octogenarian was tied up and left alone at his home in the wee hours of Monday night after two persons robbed him of cash, gold ornaments and his mobile phones. The incident occurred at Ashwini Nagar area in Regent Park in southern Kolkata.

Amal Chandra Bose (88), a retired Railway employee who lives alone at his home, woke up to find two persons threatening him with scissors and screw-drivers between 2.30 to 4 a.m. on Monday.

The duo easily overpowered the old man and looted rupees 48 thousand, gold ornaments worth rupees 4.5 lakhs and three cellphones after tying him up with shirts and bedsheets.

Police suspect that the miscreants scaled the boundary wall behind the house and entered the house after breaking open the bolts of the door on the rooftop.

Two masons, who had recently worked in that home, have been detained. Jadavpur police have registered a case under IPC sections relating to robbery