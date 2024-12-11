Two nabbed with 25 kg ganja

Two persons from Murshidabad district were arrested along with 25 kilograms of ganja from an area besides the Pandaveswar railway station on Sunday night. Both of them were forwarded to Asansol Court yesterday.

Wasijul Haque and Injamamul Haque said that they are residents of Murshidabad. Acting on a specific tip-off Pandaveswar police station, under Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) has nabbed them and they will be taken on remand for further investigations in this case.

Initially, Coke Oven police station chased the duo near the bus stand last night, but seeing police they fled away. Coke Oven police station then alerted all the neighbouring police stations about them.

The duo was trying to board a bus near the Pandaveswar police station to escape when the police nabbed them.